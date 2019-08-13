Jackson hit a pair of home runs for Rookie League Orem on Monday, bringing his season total to 17 long balls in 49 games.

Jackson, the Angels' second-round pick in 2018, set Orem's single-season record with his 16th homer in the second inning and added another in the fifth. Currently the fifth-ranked prospect in the organization, Jackson has now hit 24 long balls in 92 career minor-league games, though he has also struck out 131 times in 365 at-bats.