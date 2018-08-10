Angels' Jeremiah Jackson: Hits first homer for Orem

Jackson went 3-for-4 with one home run, three runs, two RBI, one walk and one strikeout in Thursday's game for Orem.

He was promoted from the AZL to the Pioneer League on Aug. 1, along with org. mates D'Shawn Knowles and Jordyn Adams. Of that talented trio, Jackson was most deserving of his promotion, as he hit .317/.374/.598 with five home runs and six steals in 91 plate appearances. Selected by the Angels with the 57th overall pick in this year's draft, Jackson was seen as a middle infielder with the potential for an above-average hit tool and above-average power, and so far he has been even better than advertised.