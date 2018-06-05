Angels' Jeremiah Jackson: Second-round pick by Angels
The Angels have selected Jackson with the 57th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
With one of the quickest bats in the draft and an athletic 6-foot, 175-pound frame, Jackson is one of the top prep position players in this year's class. He lacks a surefire defensive home, with second base seeming like the best long-term fit, but he could be sent out as a shortstop after signing. His bat will be his calling card, as he should hit for a fairly high average and could develop 20-plus homer power as he fills out, thanks to high-end bat speed. The only knock from a fantasy perspective is that he is not a plus runner, but he could chip in 8-to-12 steals annually early on as a pro.
