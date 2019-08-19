Angels' Jeremy Beasley: Advances to Triple-A
The Angels promoted Beasley from Double-A Mobile to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
A 30th-round pick in the 2017 first-year player draft, Beasley has moved rapidly through the Los Angeles system, though his numbers have slipped during a repeat season at Double-A. The 23-year-old righty still posted a respectable 4.06 ERA and 102:42 K:BB across 108.2 innings with Mobile, which was enough to earn him a taste of the Pacific Coast League before the end of the 2019 campaign. He'll likely make a handful of appearances for the affiliate before preparing for a full-time role in the Salt Lake rotation in 2020.
