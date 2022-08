Chavez (2-1) gave up three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one in one inning Friday against the Mariners. He picked up a win while also being charged with a blown save.

The Angels ended up winning in 10 innings, with Jimmy Herget getting the save. Ryan Tepera wasn't available, and while Chavez was used in the initial save situation, it seems unlikely that he will get the next save opportunity, given his struggles in this first chance.