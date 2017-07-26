Angels' Jesse Chavez: Hammered by Cleveland on Tuesday
Chavez surrendered seven runs on five hits and four walks over just 2.1 innings but was able to escape with a no-decision in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to Cleveland. he struck out three.
All seven runs scored in a disastrous second inning that featured a grand slam by Bradley Zimmer and a solo shot by Michael Brantley. Chavez has now given up 12 runs and five homers in 13.1 innings over his last three starts, leaving him with a 5.35 ERA and 1.42 WHIP on the year, but his job still seems secure in the Angels' injury-riddled rotation. He'll next take the mound Sunday in Toronto.
More News
-
Angels' Jesse Chavez: Sharp in loss Tuesday•
-
Angels' Jesse Chavez: Saddled with loss Saturday•
-
Angels' Jesse Chavez: Allows two runs in loss•
-
Angels' Jesse Chavez: Walks four in loss to Dodgers•
-
Angels' Jesse Chavez: Bailed out by offense in no-decision Thursday•
-
Angels' Jesse Chavez: Takes hard-luck loss against Royals•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...