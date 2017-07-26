Chavez surrendered seven runs on five hits and four walks over just 2.1 innings but was able to escape with a no-decision in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to Cleveland. he struck out three.

All seven runs scored in a disastrous second inning that featured a grand slam by Bradley Zimmer and a solo shot by Michael Brantley. Chavez has now given up 12 runs and five homers in 13.1 innings over his last three starts, leaving him with a 5.35 ERA and 1.42 WHIP on the year, but his job still seems secure in the Angels' injury-riddled rotation. He'll next take the mound Sunday in Toronto.

