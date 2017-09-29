Angels' Jesse Chavez: Implodes in loss
Chavez was saddled with his 11th loss of the season after giving up three runs on four hits while striking out two over an inning of relief Thursday against the White Sox.
Chavez's late-inning implosion squandered what had been a successful bullpen game for the Angels. The 34-year-old had transitioned well to a relief role in August (0.60 ERA over 15 innings), but he reverted to his poor pitching ways in September, posting an ugly 12.46 ERA in nine appearances this month. Chavez will enter free agency this offseason, but he will find it tough to crack any rotation in the majors after failing to make it work for the pitching-starved Halos.
