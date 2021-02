Chavez signed a minor-league contract with the Angels that includes an invitation to major-league spring training Friday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The veteran right-hander posted a 5.21 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 95 innings for the Rangers over the past two seasons, but he'll receive a chance to showcase himself in camp with the Angels. Chavez had a 2.55 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 92:17 K:BB over 95.1 innings during 2018 and should be able to earn a roster spot if able to recapture that form.