Chavez was stuck with a no-decision Sunday against the Blue Jays despite logging five innings while allowing four runs, seven hits and two walks. He also struck out a pair.

The three-run third was the only real rough patch for the veteran hurler, as he managed to hold the Blue Jays' bats in check while putting himself in line for the victory. However, he was not able to get the victory after the Angels' bullpen imploded and allowed seven runs in the bottom of the ninth. Chavez did his part by making a serviceable 94-pitch start, although the outing raised his ERA to 5.43. He'll look to move back into the win column in his next start Saturday when the Halos play host to the A's.