Angels' Jesse Chavez: Pitching well out of 'pen
Chavez surrendered two hits while striking out six over three scoreless innings in a loss to the Rangers on Monday.
Chavez was demoted to a long relief role after struggling mightily (5.43 ERA) as a starter. The 34-year-old has transitioned well to the bullpen, posting a 1.00 ERA and a 13:0 K:BB ratio over nine innings. Chavez's recent run of success could earn him another shot in the rotation should a spot open up due to injury, but a lack of hold and save opportunities in his current role limits his fantasy value.
