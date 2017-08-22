Play

Chavez surrendered two hits while striking out six over three scoreless innings in a loss to the Rangers on Monday.

Chavez was demoted to a long relief role after struggling mightily (5.43 ERA) as a starter. The 34-year-old has transitioned well to the bullpen, posting a 1.00 ERA and a 13:0 K:BB ratio over nine innings. Chavez's recent run of success could earn him another shot in the rotation should a spot open up due to injury, but a lack of hold and save opportunities in his current role limits his fantasy value.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast