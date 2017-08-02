Angels' Jesse Chavez: Shifting to bullpen
Chavez will shift from the starting rotation to the bullpen, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 33-year-old has struggled mightily as a starter this season -- compiling a 5.24 ERA and 86:40 K:BB through 113.1 innings (21 starts) -- so the Angels will move him to the bullpen as rookie Troy Scribner gets a shot in the starting rotation. Chavez spent all of 2016 as a reliever, though he posted an unimpressive 4.43 ERA across 67 innings. He'll provide length out of the bullpen, and with his high ERA and low strikeout rates, he won't carry much fantasy value.
More News
-
Angels' Jesse Chavez: Navigates five frames in no-decision Sunday•
-
Angels' Jesse Chavez: Hammered by Cleveland on Tuesday•
-
Angels' Jesse Chavez: Sharp in loss Tuesday•
-
Angels' Jesse Chavez: Saddled with loss Saturday•
-
Angels' Jesse Chavez: Allows two runs in loss•
-
Angels' Jesse Chavez: Walks four in loss to Dodgers•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...