Chavez will shift from the starting rotation to the bullpen, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 33-year-old has struggled mightily as a starter this season -- compiling a 5.24 ERA and 86:40 K:BB through 113.1 innings (21 starts) -- so the Angels will move him to the bullpen as rookie Troy Scribner gets a shot in the starting rotation. Chavez spent all of 2016 as a reliever, though he posted an unimpressive 4.43 ERA across 67 innings. He'll provide length out of the bullpen, and with his high ERA and low strikeout rates, he won't carry much fantasy value.