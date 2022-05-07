Diaz (1-0) yielded three hits and four walks over five shutout innings Friday, striking out four and earning a win over the Nationals.

Diaz wasn't exactly dominant Friday as he put runners in scoring position in three out of five innings, but he managed to keep the Nationals off the board as the Angels' staff combined for a four-hit shutout. He posted a 9:7 K:BB through 13 MLB innings last season and he's registered an 18:10 K:BB with Triple-A Salt Lake this season. Assuming he gets another turn in the rotation, Diaz would be lined up to take the mound in Oakland next weekend.