Diaz (undisclosed) has made two Cactus League appearances to date, covering three innings and striking out five while allowing no runs on one hit and no walks.

Diaz didn't make any appearances for the Angels or Triple-A Salt Lake after mid-July of the past season due to an unspecified injury, but he's seemingly healthy again heading into the start of the 2023 campaign. The Angels removed Diaz from their 40-man roster in November, and the 26-year-old southpaw then elected free agency before ultimately re-signing with the Halos on a minor-league deal later in the offseason. He'll provide the organization with rotation depth at Triple-A.