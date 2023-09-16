Diaz allowed seven runs on seven hits and two walks over one-third of an inning in relief during Friday's loss to Detroit.

When Diaz entered the game for the Angels in the eighth inning, the game was still relatively close, with the Tigers leading 4-1. However, the lefty reliever couldn't keep it that way -- he allowed nine of the 10 batters he faced to reach base, with his only out coming on a sacrifice fly. Diaz had been unscored upon over 4.2 major-league innings coming into Friday, but his ERA now sits at 12.60.