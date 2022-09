Diaz (undisclosed) was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined for Salt Lake since mid-July due to the unspecified injury, and the Angels called him up and put him on the 60-day IL to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Diaz has a 2.93 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 11:10 K:BB over 15.1 big-league innings this year, and it's unclear if he's expected to be back before the end of the season.