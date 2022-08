Diaz (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Diaz hasn't pitched for Salt Lake since July 16, and he's now in the IL with the unspecified injury. The 22-year-old seemed likely to be in the mix for a call-up after the Angels traded Noah Syndergaard to the Phillies, but Chase Silseth will instead be promoted to start in Saturday's doubleheader.