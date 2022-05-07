Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Diaz was called up for a spot start Friday against the Nationals and earned a win while throwing five shutout innings. He'll return to the minors for now, with Kyle Barraclough taking his place on the roster.
