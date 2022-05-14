Diaz was recalled by the Angels as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Athletics.

Diaz is starting Saturday's matinee against Oakland, and he'll officially be designated as the 27th man for the twin bill. Although he's serving as an extra man Saturday, a strong performance should put him in the mix to serve as the Angels' sixth starter going forward. However, he faces strong competition for the rotation spot after Chase Silseth allowed a hit and two walks while striking out four in six scoreless frames against the Athletics on Friday.