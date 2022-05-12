The Angels plan to call up Diaz from Triple-A Salt Lake to start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Athletics in Oakland.

The lefty is expected to be designated as the 27th man for the twin bill. Under normal circumstances, Diaz would likely be headed to Triple-A following Saturday's outing, but he'll have a chance to stake his claim to the sixth and final spot in the Angels' regular rotation with a strong showing versus the Athletics. Meanwhile, Chase Silseth is being called up from Double-A Rocket City to start Friday's series opener, so his performance along with Diaz's will likely determine which of the two sticks around with the big club moving forward. Diaz might have the early leg up on the rotation spot after he impressed during his first start of the season with the Angels last weekend, when he struck out four over five scoreless frames en route to picking up a win against the Nationals.