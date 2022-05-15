Diaz tossed 4.2 scoreless frames in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Oakland. He gave up one hit and four walks while striking out four.

He was called up to be the 27th man for the twin bill and has not yet been officially sent back to Triple-A, but that move could be coming Sunday. It seems like Diaz is the presumed seventh option in the rotation for the Angels, given the meteoric rise of prospect Chase Silseth, who went from afterthought to being the first player from the 2021 draft to reach the majors.