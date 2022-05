Jhonathan Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Friday's game against the Nationals, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

A 25-year-old lefty, Diaz logged a 4.15 ERA in 13 innings in the majors last year, working primarily as a starter. He had a 1.96 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB in 23 innings through three starts this year at Triple-A.