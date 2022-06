Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and is starting Friday's game against the Mets, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Diaz was scratched from Friday's start in Salt Lake and will officially step in to start in the Angels' series opener against the Mets. Over his first three major-league appearances of the season, he's posted a 1.32 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 13.2 innings.