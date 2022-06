Diaz was called up to serve as the 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Diaz has made a pair of starts at the big-league level this season and has yet to give up a run despite a shaky 8:8 K:BB. It looks as though he'll be available in relief this time around, as Shohei Ohtani and Reid Detmers are lined up for the two starts.