Johnson was charged with his first blown save and first loss of the season after giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out one over 1.1 innings Saturday against the Mariners.

It was a rough night for the veteran after he failed to hold one run leads in both the 10th and 11th innings. His defense didn't do him any favors, as Jefry Marte's throwing error in the 10th allowed the tying run to score, effectively extending the game further into the Seattle night. While the first blown save wasn't entirely his fault, there were no excuses for the two runs he allowed the Mariners to score to walk things off in the 11th. The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher believes that Johnson has taken over the closer role for the Halos, but it's unclear if he will get another shot after Saturday's rough outing.