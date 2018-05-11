Johnson got the save against the Twins on Thursday, striking out two and walking one to lock down a 7-4 victory for the Angels.

It was the first save of the year for the veteran right-hander, who was able to right the ship after blowing one in his first opportunity of the season against the Mariners on Saturday. With Kenyan Middleton (elbow) just coming off the disabled list, the Angels perhaps needed someone to fill the void while Middleton gets back up to speed. Johnson could continue to see a near-term opportunity of two despite the rough showing in his first crack at the role.