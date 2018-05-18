Johnson was tagged for four runs (three earned) on four hits while recording just one out in Thursday's 7-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

This wasn't a save situation, but the rough outing certainly doesn't help Johnson's chances at seeing saves following the announcement of closer Keynan Middleton (elbow) needing Tommy John surgery. The veteran's closing experience could keep him in the mix for saves going forward, but the surging Blake Parker, Cam Bedrosian and rookie Justin Anderson (who has recorded the only save since Middleton's major setback) are all options to close as well.