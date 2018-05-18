Angels' Jim Johnson: Implodes in loss Thursday
Johnson was tagged for four runs (three earned) on four hits while recording just one out in Thursday's 7-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
This wasn't a save situation, but the rough outing certainly doesn't help Johnson's chances at seeing saves following the announcement of closer Keynan Middleton (elbow) needing Tommy John surgery. The veteran's closing experience could keep him in the mix for saves going forward, but the surging Blake Parker, Cam Bedrosian and rookie Justin Anderson (who has recorded the only save since Middleton's major setback) are all options to close as well.
More News
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...