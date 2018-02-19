Angels' Jim Johnson: May form part of closer committee
The Angels are likely to enter the season with a closer committee, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
While Blake Parker ended the 2017 season as the Angels' closer and seems to be the team's best reliever, manager Mike Scioscia says he prefers to have a number of pitchers able to pitch the ninth inning. If a committee approach ends up being used, Johnson would likely be a part of it, as he has 176 career saves and put up a respectable 3.98 xFIP last year even though his 5.56 ERA was quite ugly. Even in a nominal committee, however, the best arms tend to end up with the majority of the saves, and for the Angels, that would be Parker, not Johnson. Johnson could be a viable target in deep leagues, but Cam Bedrosian appears to be a better bet to pile up save chances with Parker if the committee approach holds up.
More News
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...