The Angels are likely to enter the season with a closer committee, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

While Blake Parker ended the 2017 season as the Angels' closer and seems to be the team's best reliever, manager Mike Scioscia says he prefers to have a number of pitchers able to pitch the ninth inning. If a committee approach ends up being used, Johnson would likely be a part of it, as he has 176 career saves and put up a respectable 3.98 xFIP last year even though his 5.56 ERA was quite ugly. Even in a nominal committee, however, the best arms tend to end up with the majority of the saves, and for the Angels, that would be Parker, not Johnson. Johnson could be a viable target in deep leagues, but Cam Bedrosian appears to be a better bet to pile up save chances with Parker if the committee approach holds up.