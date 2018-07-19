Angels' Jim Johnson: Moves rehab to Triple-A
Johnson (back) shifted his rehab assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake and gave up one hit in a scoreless inning for the affiliate in its 11-5 win over Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Johnson went more than a week between rehab outings, with his previous appearance coming June 8 for High-A Inland Empire. It's unclear if a setback was the reason behind the delay between outings, but Johnson nonetheless seems to be easing back from the injury. He should rejoin the Angels bullpen shortly after the All-Star break.
