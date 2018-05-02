Johnson retired just one batter en route to his third hold of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Orioles.

With Keynan Middleton (elbow) being placed on the disabled list, manager Mike Scioscia turned to Cam Bedrosian to protect a two-run lead in the ninth, which he failed to do. The failed save attempt could lead to Jim Johnson -- who has experience as a closer -- potentially seeing opportunities going forward. The 34-year-old owns a 3.38 ERA through 16 innings, making him worth a speculative add for those hurting for saves.