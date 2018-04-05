Angels' Jim Johnson: Solid in middle relief
Johnson struck out a batter over a clean inning in Wednesday's victory over the Indians.
Johnson was brought in to bolster a relatively young Angels relief crew. Despite his experience closing, the veteran arm has been deployed in earlier innings behind the likes of Blake Parker, Cam Bedrosian and Keynan Middleton. Manager Mike Scioscia is notorious for shuffling his late-inning options, but Johnson appears to be nothing more than a middle reliever at this time.
