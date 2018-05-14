Angels' Jim Johnson: Still in late-inning mix
Johnson recorded three outs without allowing a run Sunday, although he did allow two hits and two walks against the Twins. He struck out one.
Keynan Middleton left with an elbow injury after recording the first two outs of the eighth inning. Johnson came in to get the final out and the first two outs of the ninth inning, but then Mike Scioscia turned to Blake Parker for the final out. It is unclear who will get the next save opportunity for the Angels, but it probably won't be Middleton, who is headed for an MRI. That leaves Parker and Johnson, so both are worth speculating on in deeper formats.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...