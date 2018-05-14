Johnson recorded three outs without allowing a run Sunday, although he did allow two hits and two walks against the Twins. He struck out one.

Keynan Middleton left with an elbow injury after recording the first two outs of the eighth inning. Johnson came in to get the final out and the first two outs of the ninth inning, but then Mike Scioscia turned to Blake Parker for the final out. It is unclear who will get the next save opportunity for the Angels, but it probably won't be Middleton, who is headed for an MRI. That leaves Parker and Johnson, so both are worth speculating on in deeper formats.