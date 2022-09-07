Herget suffered a blown save after he pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing an inherited runner to score while giving up one hit and striking out a batter in Tuesday's extra-innings win over the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Herget entered the game with one out in the eighth inning and runners on second and third base, ultimately giving up an RBI groundout to Javier Baez before getting Spencer Torkelson swinging to end the frame. The blown save was his second of the season and first in his last five save chances. Since the beginning of August, the right-hander has allowed two runs (one earned) while striking out 20 batters over 19 innings in 13 appearances. Herget has gone five-for-seven on save opportunities this year and now owns a 2.60 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 54 punchouts over 55.1 innings in 38 appearances.