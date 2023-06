The Angels recalled Herget from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Herget has made the trip from Salt Lake to Anaheim a few times already this season and owns a 4.38 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 12.1 innings with the big club on the season. He'll likely work mostly in low-leverage spots out of the bullpen while he's up with the Angels.