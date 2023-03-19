Herget could begin the season as the Angels' closer with offseason signee Carlos Estevez struggling in Cactus League play, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Estevez signed with Los Angeles in December and was tabbed as the team's potential closer by general manager Perry Minasian early in camp, but the veteran reliever has struggled with a 19.64 ERA and 10 walks over 3.2 innings this spring. Estevez and the Angels have indicated a lack of concern about his Cactus League struggles, but if the team ultimately decides to go in a different direction for ninth-inning work to start the season, Herget would be the logical choice to assume the role. The right-hander was effective as part of a closer committee after Raisel Iglesias was traded last season, tallying eight saves, a 1.10 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP over 32.2 innings. However, Herget hadn't saved any MLB games prior to 2022, so his sample size of success as a closer is relatively small.