Herget will start Friday's game against the White Sox in place of Noah Syndergaard (illness), Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

While Herget is nominally the starter, this will probably wind up being a true bullpen day. Herget was a reliever throughout his minor-league career, and his long major-league start was an inning-long appearance as an opener for the Rangers back in September of 2020. He hasn't pitched more than two innings at any point this season and is unlikely to surpass that mark Friday.