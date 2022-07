Herget (shoulder) is slated to throw off a mound during the coming week, the Associated Press reports.

Herget was placed on the 15-day IL on June 22 with a right shoulder impingement. He wasn't expected to be out long, but the right-hander suffered a setback in the final days of June and was subsequently shut down. He now appears just about ready to resume mound work, which should put him on track to return to the big-league club shortly after the All-Star break.