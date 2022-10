Herget picked up a save against Texas on Friday, striking out two batters in a scoreless inning of work.

Herget tossed nine of 12 pitches for strikes in the outing and fanned a pair for his ninth save. The right-hander has recorded three saves in the past four days and four since Sept. 20. Ryan Tepera has registered two saves in that span, but Herget looks to have a solid grip on the closer position for the remainder of this season and possibly into next.