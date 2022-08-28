Herget picked up a save against Toronto on Saturday, striking out two batters in two perfect innings.

Shohei Ohtani tossed seven splendid scoreless innings but needed relief after throwing 109 pitches. Herget came on and completed the shutout with two outstanding frames of his own. The right-hander didn't allow any baserunners and threw 15 of 24 pitches for strikes. Herget has completed at least two innings in four of his past five starts and has allowed only one run while posting a 10:3 K:BB over 9.2 frames during that stretch. He isn't typically the Angels' closer of choice, but with three saves on the campaign, Herget could get a few more chances to close down the stretch.