Angels' Jimmy Herget: Optioned to Salt Lake
RotoWire Staff
May 21, 2023
Angels optioned Herget to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
The Angels are adding three new names to the pitching staff, and Herget is one of the arms being sent down to make room on the roster. The right-hander is likely to be up and down throughout the 2023 campaign as a low-leverage relief option.
