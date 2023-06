The Angels optioned Herget to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

After allowing three runs over the course of one inning in his appearance Wednesday against Texas, Herget will head back to Triple-A. Herget has a 2.25 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in the minors this season, so it's possible he returns to Los Angeles later this year if he produces similar numbers in Salt Lake. Kolton Ingram was promoted from Double-A Rocket City in a corresponding move to take Herget's spot in the Angels' bullpen.