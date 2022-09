Herget picked up the save in a clean inning with no strikeouts in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.

Herget entered the game with a 4-3 lead in the ninth inning and needed 14 pitches to retire the Athletics in order and record his seventh save of the season. In 10 September outings, Herbet has two saves and four holds while surrendering just one earned run over 12.1 innings. He should remain in the mix for high leverage opportunities to close out the season.