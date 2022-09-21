Herget allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Herget took two blown saves and added three holds over his previous six outings. Interim manager Phil Nevin opted to give Herget another closing opportunity in a fairly safe spot with a three-run lead, and the 29-year-old right-hander got the job done. One of his blown saves in the aforementioned six-appearance span occurred when he allowed an inherited runner to score -- he's given up only one run in his last 8.2 innings. For the season, Herget owns a 2.42 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 59:15 K:BB while adding six saves, six holds and three blown saves in 63.1 innings.