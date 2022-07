Herget (shoulder) could be activated by the Angels on Sunday or Tuesday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Herget has been rehabbing with Double-A Rocket City, most recently pitching two perfect innings for the minor-league club Friday. The right-hander now appears set to rejoin the Angels after spending over a month on the IL. Prior to the injury, Herget had posted a 3.72 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 34:6 K:BB over 36.1 innings. He's notched two wins, one save and two holds on the season.