Herget earned a save against Oakland on Sunday, pitching 2.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit. He did not walk or strike out any batters.

Usual closer Raisel Iglesias pitched both Friday and Saturday, so manager Joe Maddon elected to leave Herget in the contest for the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday despite the Angels leading by just three runs. The right-hander validated the decision by closing the game out for his first career save. Herget isn't likely to see many more save opportunities going forward, though he's been solid this season with a 3.32 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 18:1 K:BB across 19 innings.