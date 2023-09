Herget pitched a perfect inning and struck out one to earn the save in Monday's 8-5 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Herget has pitched 4.2 scoreless innings since he was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sept. 1. The save was his first of the year -- Carlos Estevez was presumably unavailable after having pitched both Saturday and Sunday. Herget has a 4.57 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB with five holds and two blown saves over 21.2 innings this season.