Herget yielded one run on one hit over three frames during Friday's win over the White Sox. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Herget gave up a run on an error in the first inning but turned in an otherwise-clean performance. It was his longest outing of the season as he improved his K:BB to 12:0 through 11.1 frames. The 6-foot-3 righty should move back to the bullpen following his spot start Friday.