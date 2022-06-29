Herget has been shut down from throwing after continuing to feel discomfort in his injured right shoulder, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Herget was placed on the injured list June 22 with a right shoulder impingement. The original expectation was that his injury wouldn't be long term, but it now appears likely that the right-hander won't be activated when first eligible July 7 given the setback. Herget posted a 3.72 ERA and 0.99 WHIP while collecting one save and two holds across 25 appearances before being sidelined.