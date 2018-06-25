Adell went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs Sunday for High-A Inland Empire in its 7-2 victory over Lancaster.

Few hitters in the minors have been running as hot lately as Adell, who has turned in four multi-hit outings in his last six games and is slashing .379/.413/.678 overall in June. Despite a slow start after earning a promotion to Inland Empire in late May, the 2017 first-round pick's June surge has lifted him to a .972 OPS through his first 25 games in the California League