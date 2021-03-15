The Angels list Adell (knee) as an available reserve player for Monday's Cactus League game against the Reds, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Adell picked up a knee contusion over the weekend when he collided with the outfield wall, but his inclusion on the lineup card Monday implies that the injury isn't a concern for the young outfielder. The 21-year-old is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Salt Lake, but if he rakes right away against Pacific Coast League competition, he might not have to wait long to get another look with the Angels in an everyday role in the corner outfield.