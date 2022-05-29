Adell missed time earlier this week due to a stomach flu, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic, but the outfielder returned to action for Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.

Adell was sent down to Salt Lake in early May after struggling to get going in the majors, and he is slashing .241/.366/.638 with five homers, 12 RBI and a stolen base in 15 games with the Triple-A club. He could get another call-up at some point in the campaign, but it would likely take an injury for Adell to see an everyday big-league role.